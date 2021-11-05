National Bankshares Boosts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$155.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.14.

Premium Brands stock traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$135.44. The stock had a trading volume of 43,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.69. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$94.56 and a 12-month high of C$137.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$133.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$127.76.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.5904515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

