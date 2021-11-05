National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$69.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.26.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$54.19. 3,678,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.32 and a 1 year high of C$54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$63.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,345,373.35. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total value of C$501,100.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,333.44. Insiders have sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

