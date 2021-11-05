National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.31% of National Bankshares worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds bought 778 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $52,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NKSH stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

