National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.77. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 247,772.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

