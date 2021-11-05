National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:NESR traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.77. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
