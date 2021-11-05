National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,048 ($13.69).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on National Grid in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NG opened at GBX 955.70 ($12.49) on Friday. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a one year high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 927.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 929.96. The company has a market capitalization of £34.57 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

