Navcoin (NAV) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $29.76 million and $609,256.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003534 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00026712 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00018599 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,078,947 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.