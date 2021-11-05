Needham & Company LLC Cuts Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $245.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s previous close.

OLED has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.70.

Shares of OLED traded down $8.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.02. 13,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day moving average of $204.93. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $163.30 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

