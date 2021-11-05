Needham & Company LLC Lowers NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $48.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

NEO stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 0.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $118,050,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,825,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,861,000 after buying an additional 8,305,417 shares during the period. Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $141,705,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,227 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

