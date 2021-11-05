Needham & Company LLC Raises Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $93.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 0.91. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,751 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 142,777 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

