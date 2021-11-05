Needham & Company LLC Trims Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Target Price to $71.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Get Axonics alerts:

AXNX opened at $68.96 on Friday. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,942,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at $16,551,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Axonics by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after buying an additional 1,060,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 2,958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after buying an additional 1,027,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Axonics by 380.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,230,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.