Needham & Company LLC Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $315.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.22.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $247.46 on Friday. Square has a 52-week low of $167.11 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.78 and a 200 day moving average of $244.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,888,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764,491 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,710,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,034,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.