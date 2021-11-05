Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT Lowered to $21.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 83,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.13. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

