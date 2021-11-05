Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 954.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,038 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Neogen worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Neogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $43.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

