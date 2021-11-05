NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEO. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 45,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,184. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.60. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 122,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.