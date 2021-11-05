Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NLTX traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 172,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,471.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.
Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.