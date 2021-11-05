Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NLTX traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 172,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,471.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.