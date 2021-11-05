Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.87. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 721,472 shares changing hands.

NCU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$146.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

