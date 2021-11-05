NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NXGPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NXGPF stock remained flat at $$106.21 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.03. NEXT has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

