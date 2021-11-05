NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) PT Lowered to $14.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. NextCure has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.20.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NextCure by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NextCure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

