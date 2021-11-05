NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) PT Lowered to $14.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.
NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. NextCure has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NextCure by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NextCure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NextCure Company Profile
NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.
