NextDAO (NAX) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $671,261.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00084791 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00054023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,187,662,057 coins and its circulating supply is 2,147,429,948 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

