NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at TD Securities

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Laurentian upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

NFI Group stock traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 85,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,831. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -191.46. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$716.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

