NFT Index Achieves Market Cap of $6.05 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. NFT Index has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $14,455.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $2,710.62 or 0.04403075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00247345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00096814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

