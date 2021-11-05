NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.30.

A number of analysts have commented on NGM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,500. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,067,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 413,843 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $18,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 437,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 106,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

