Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. 26,899,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,056,518. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nikola has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Get Nikola alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,033,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $21,434,323.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,302,018 shares of company stock valued at $34,123,695. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nikola stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.