Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NKLA opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. Nikola has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,302,018 shares of company stock valued at $34,123,695. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Nikola by 117.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 290,984 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,673,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nikola by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,987,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.