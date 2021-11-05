Nimiq (NIM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $74.59 million and $1.15 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,204.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.74 or 0.07361755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.86 or 0.00328180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.34 or 0.00979240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00087404 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.01 or 0.00421556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.00281602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.00239075 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,152,295,584 coins and its circulating supply is 8,538,045,584 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

