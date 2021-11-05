NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.07 on Friday. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

