NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.77% of NiSource worth $73,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 247.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 257,696 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 51.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 221,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in NiSource by 127,544.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 96,934 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 42.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 470,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 139,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 240.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 157,740 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.