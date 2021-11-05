NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NL Industries had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 26.19%.

Shares of NYSE NL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.19. 244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,481. The company has a market cap of $302.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Get NL Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.