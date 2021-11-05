Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$9.47. 1,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,816. The firm has a market cap of C$536.53 million and a PE ratio of 43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.98. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$14.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

