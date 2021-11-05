Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.14. Nordson reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,811,000 after buying an additional 173,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 107.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $261.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $269.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.