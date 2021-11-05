Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.98

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.98 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 163.25 ($2.13). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 163.25 ($2.13), with a volume of 1,990 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “house stock” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of £47.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.98.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

