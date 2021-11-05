Northcoast Research Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Neutral

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.46.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,557,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,883,000 after purchasing an additional 134,291 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.