Northern Trust Corp Acquires 13,204 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,653,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $26,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ARI opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.