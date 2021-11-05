Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 306,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.29% of Whiting Petroleum worth $27,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WLL shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of WLL opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.96 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $70.28.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. As a group, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

