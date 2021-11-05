Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.47% of eXp World worth $26,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in eXp World by 157.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $723,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,660 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.