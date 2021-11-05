Northern Trust Corp Buys 247,259 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,715,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Hostess Brands worth $27,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $19.03 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

