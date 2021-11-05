Northern Trust Corp Buys 4,473 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.62% of frontdoor worth $26,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in frontdoor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in frontdoor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in frontdoor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. frontdoor’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.