Northern Trust Corp Buys 7,107 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.56% of International Game Technology worth $27,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of IGT opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 241.92 and a beta of 2.10. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $32.17.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

