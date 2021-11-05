Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.68% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $26,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $66.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.47 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $68.03.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

