Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 209.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Callon Petroleum worth $27,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.6% during the second quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,055,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPE opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

