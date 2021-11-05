Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,089,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.57% of RPT Realty worth $27,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,897,000 after purchasing an additional 282,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 158,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 9.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,703,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 141,658 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

