Northern Trust Corp Has $26.57 Million Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,494 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of OPKO Health worth $26,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 395,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 233,012 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in OPKO Health by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.70.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

