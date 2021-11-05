Northern Trust Corp Has $26.61 Million Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of CarGurus worth $26,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $652,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 580,970 shares of company stock worth $18,783,094. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

