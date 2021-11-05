Northern Trust Corp Has $26.62 Million Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.44% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $26,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,927 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after buying an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $45,945,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after buying an additional 979,536 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

