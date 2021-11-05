Northern Trust Corp Has $26.99 Million Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Helios Technologies worth $26,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $90.84 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

In other news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

