Northern Trust Corp Has $27.66 Million Stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $27,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 836.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $6.90 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 626.43%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SRNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

