Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.02% of The Children’s Place worth $27,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLCE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 526.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after buying an additional 159,501 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $13,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after buying an additional 136,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $8,005,000.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Children’s Place has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $100.00 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

