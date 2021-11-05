Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of Axonics worth $27,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in Axonics by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 234,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

