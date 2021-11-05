Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 205.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,788 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.61% of BigCommerce worth $27,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $93,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 68.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $129,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -69.47 and a beta of 1.13. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $1,086,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $599,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,558 shares of company stock worth $6,833,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

