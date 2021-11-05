Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,729 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of GrowGeneration worth $27,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,322,000 after buying an additional 157,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 260,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 65,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

GRWG stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

